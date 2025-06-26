Manipur: Black pottery tradition in Ukhrul sustains livelihoods, draws national interest

A traditional craft in Manipur's Ukhrul district is helping hundreds of families earn a living while drawing attention from across the country. In Nungbi village, artisans continue to practice a unique form of black pottery that relies entirely on manual techniques, without the use of potter’s wheels or modern equipment.

The pottery is made from a rare mix of crushed serpentine stone and natural clay. Sourced from nearby forests, the stone is ground into fine powder by hand, mixed with water, shaped into pots, then sun-dried and fired in open kilns. The eco-friendly process produces naturally non-toxic, heat-retentive utensils ideal for both cooking and serving.

Around 200 families in Nungbi are directly involved in the craft. For many, it remains the primary source of income. The products, ranging from cooking pots to tea kettles and serving dishes, are increasingly shipped to markets outside Manipur, including cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Production peaks during the dry winter months. Rainy seasons disrupt work due to a lack of proper shelter, limiting year-round output. Local artisans have expressed a need for better infrastructure to expand production and income.

As consumer demand for sustainable and handcrafted products grows, Nungbi’s black pottery is gaining recognition not just for its function but for its cultural significance. It reflects generations of skill, community resilience, and a commitment to preserving indigenous traditions.

The survival and growth of this heritage craft could play a key role in supporting rural economies and protecting the cultural identity of the Tangkhul Naga tribe in the years ahead.