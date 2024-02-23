A blast has been reported from Imphal West in trouble-torn Manipur, which has left one person dead and two others injured.

The blast has been reported from outside the DM College, at Thangmeiband in Imphal West. The blast site is also rpeortedly close to the office of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) office. AS per sources, the blast took place today at about 9:25 pm.

One person has been reported to have died in the blast. The deceased has been identified as 24 year old Oinam Kenegy. Two other persons have been reported to be injured, of which the condition of one is stated to be critical. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital in the city where they are undergoing treatment. Sources have also stated that the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem at a hospital.

However, official confirmation regarding the fatalities and injured person are still being awaited.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility regarding the blast. Police are currently at the spot and taking stock of the situation. It is also not yet clear as to what kind of explosive has been used for the blast.

The blast comes in amid an ongoing ethnic conflict that has been raging on in Manipur since May last year.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 last year after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.