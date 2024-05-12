Seven players of the All Manipur Body Builders Association (AMBBA) were selected on May 12 for the upcoming 56th Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2024 and the 15th WBPF World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2024.

The trials, held in Kochi, Kerala, saw the following athletes being selected to represent the country:

Among those selected were Th. Yaisana Meitei in the junior 75kg below men's bodybuilding category from Royal Gym, Ningomthong, who will compete in both the Mr World and Mr Asia events. Sakibur Yumkhaibam, also in the junior 75kg below men's bodybuilding category from 3 Brothers Gym, Porompat, was chosen for the Mr. World competition. Kh. Rishikanta Singh from Friend Fitness Gym, Tera, was picked in the same weight category for the Mr Asia event.

In the 55kg above bodybuilding category, Engudam Kavita Chanu has been selected from Friend Fitness Gym, Tera. Joyjeet Waikhom from Royal Gym, Ningomthong, RK Sanathoi Meitei and TH Yaisana Meitei have also been selected.

The 56th Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship is scheduled to take place in Batam, Indonesia, from August 6 to August 12, 2024. Subsequently, the 15th WBPF World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship will be held in Maldives from November 5 to November 11, 2024.