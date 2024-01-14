The body of the fourth man who went missing with three others while collecting firewood in Manipur's Haotak Mapallok Chakpi Ching was recovered on January 13, according to sources

The body bore bullet injuries and suspected to be murdered along with three others in Haotak Mapallok Chakpi Ching by suspected armed miscreants. The body was located at the adjoining area of Bishnupur and Churachandpur and evacuated to RIMS mortuary in Imphal on Saturday, sources further added.

Thoudam Ibomcha (51) s/o Pangoi, his son Thoudam Anand (20), Oinam Romen (38) s/o Oinam Pishak and Ahanthem Dara (55) s/o Apikchao, all hailing from Wangoo Sabal Akasoi went to collect fire wood from Haotak Mapallok Chakpi Ching on January 10, claim sources.

As they did not return back home the same day, it was suspected that they were either taken captives or murdered by suspected armed miscreants.

A search party came across the bullet-riddled bodies of Ibomcha, Anand and Romen on January 11 at Haotak Mapallok Chakpi Ching but Ahanthem Dara could not be traced. From January 11, a tracking operation was launched by State and Central armed security personnel to trace Dara.

On January 13 at around 11 am, the lifeless body of Dara was found at Wangoo Sabal Maning Meichakpi Ching with bullet injuries. He bore bullet marks on his left thigh and left temple

In a press release on Thursday evening, the state police had said, “On 11.01.2024, security forces recovered 03 (three) dead bodies of the 04 (four) persons who reportedly went missing at Haotak Mapalok Ching, Bishnupur District on 10.01.2024. Security forces are carrying out hectic efforts to search for the other missing person and to flush out armed miscreants from the area.”

It may be mentioned that Manipur had been witnessing ethnic conflict since the first week of May, in which more than 180 people were killed and nearly 60,000 people were displaced.

Also read: Manipur: 3 persons who went missing while collecting firewood found dead, search underway to recover fourth body