Manipur bolsters farm security amid peak agricultural season following Phubala incident

Security forces across Manipur have implemented comprehensive protection measures for farmers as the state's agricultural season reaches its peak, following recent security concerns in farming areas.

The heightened security arrangements come after an incident at Phubala in Bishnupur District prompted authorities to reassess protection protocols for agricultural workers. The state government has mobilised both local police and central security forces to ensure farmers can continue their cultivation activities without fear.

A high-level security meeting on June 28 brought together the Security Advisor, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police to coordinate the enhanced protection strategy. The meeting included representatives from all security agencies operating in the state.

Manipur Police personnel have been strategically positioned across vulnerable farming zones in both hill and valley regions. The deployment supplements existing central security force operations and focuses on areas identified as requiring immediate attention.

Central security forces have been repositioned around the Phubala area to strengthen defensive measures, while regular joint operations now sweep fringe areas and remote hill sections to identify potential threats. The security apparatus has established flying squads and quick response teams for immediate deployment during emergencies.

District police superintendents have received direct instructions to implement enhanced security protocols for all ongoing farming activities. Senior police officers are conducting personal inspections of vulnerable agricultural zones to assess security arrangements and identify areas requiring additional surveillance.

Local district administrations have organised coordination meetings with farming communities to discuss security measures and establish appropriate farming schedules. These sessions aim to balance agricultural productivity with safety considerations.

The state police control room has issued specific guidance for farmers, requesting they contact local security forces before entering sensitive or vulnerable farming areas. This precautionary measure aims to prevent incidents while allowing essential agricultural work to continue.

Agricultural activities represent a crucial economic lifeline for Manipur's rural population, making the protection of farming operations a priority for state authorities.