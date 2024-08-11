A former MLA from Kangpokpi Manipur came under attack after miscreants placed a bomb at this residence on August 10 leading to his wife's death.



The incident has sent shockwaves in Saikul region, after the residence of former MLA Yamthong Haokip was targeted by miscreants.

The incident occurred yesterday, August 10 when unidentified miscreants planted what is believed to be an explosive device at Haokip’s home, leading to an explosion.



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According to sources, the blast caused severe injuries to Haokip's wife, who was at the residence at the time of the attack. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.



Fortunately, Yamthong Haokip and his daughter, who were also present during the explosion, escaped the attack unheart.

The authorities, under the jurisdiction of the Saikul Police Station, have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, but the identity and motives of the attackers remain unknown.