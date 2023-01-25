Just a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on January 25, injuring three pedestrians.



According to reports the incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town at around 5 pm.

Three persons, including one woman, who were crossing the road were injured when a suspected hand grenade exploded.

They were taken to Leishiphung Hospital for further treatment, said a source.

Further details are awaited.