A high-intensity bomb exploded outside the gate of a house at Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak Imphal Police Station, Manipur late January 9 night at around 11.48 pm, said sources.

The sources further claimed that the bomb attack was carried out by some unknown miscreants at the gate of one person identified as Doren Leikangbam.

However, the exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained and so far no injuries have been reported except for some damage to property.

Following the incident, a team of Imphal West Police visited the spot and forensic experts to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, local people strongly condemned carrying out a such bomb attack in residential areas.

Recently, a girl lost her left hand after a massive detonator exploded in Assam's Sonitpur district on January 5.

As per reports, the blast took place at Bandar Guri near Bhaluk Pung railway station in the Sonitpur district.

The critically injured girl has been identified as Rashmi Basumatary, and initially was taken to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

Later, she was sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment|.

''The detonator was lying near the roadside when the girl picked it up while returning to her home and suddenly, the bomb got exploded,'' speaking over the matter, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, superintendent of police (SP), Sonitpur had told India Today NE.

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