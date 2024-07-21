Unknown assailants launched a brazen attack on the residence of Chingtham Samson, a board member of Salai Holdings, in Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai late Friday night. The attack, which involved the explosion of two hand grenades, occurred around midnight and resulted in significant property damage but fortunately no casualties.

According to sources, the assailants arrived in a four-wheeler and were captured on CCTV footage throwing the grenades into Samson’s residential compound. The blast caused extensive damage to five parked vehicles in the courtyard. Immediate response from senior officers of the Imphal West district police helped to assess the damage and secure the area.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and a case has been filed at the Singjamei police station. Authorities are examining the CCTV footage and seeking leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this violent act.