A suspected IED blast took place at an under-construction building adjoining one Aditya Flavour Restaurant at Keishamthong Hodam Leirak along Tiddim Road in Imphal West District under Imphal Police Station.

The blast reportedly took place around 6:40 pm on Wednesday.

A team of Imphal West district police rushed to the site after the blast occurred and took stock of the situation.

According to a police report, the under-construction building belongs to one Khangembam Radhapyari, 80 years old, wife of (Late) Kh Iboyaima of Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, Imphal West.

Police said, apart from some minor damage to the floor of the under-construction building and the restaurant, no major damage or casualties were reported in the explosion.

The reason for the bomb attack is yet to be ascertained as no groups or individuals have made any claims.

A case has been registered at the Imphal Police Station.

The police report said CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the SBI ATM and one from Aditya Flavour Restaurant has been collected to help in the investigation process.