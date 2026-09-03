Manipur: Bomb explodes at Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra’s residence gate

A suspected hand grenade exploded near the gate of Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh’s residence at Bishnunaha in Yairipok, Thoubal district, on Thursday evening, September 3, police said.

The blast occurred at around 8.15 pm when an unidentified person allegedly hurled the explosive at the residence of the Congress leader. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the attack are yet to be established.

Police personnel immediately reached the spot following the blast and launched a search operation in and around the area.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.