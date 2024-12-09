Manipur has expanded its teacher training infrastructure with the launch of a new District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kasom Khullen, Kamjong District.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh officially inaugurated the institute from the state Secretariat, marking a significant step in enhancing educational resources in one of the state's more remote regions.

The new centre adds to an already growing network of nine operational DIET centres, with four additional facilities currently under development.

Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, "Inaugurated the Institute Building of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kasom Khullen, Kamjong District from my Secretariat."

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kamjong District and all stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement," he added.