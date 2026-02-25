Manipur-born singer Dina Smetta performs for PM Modi in Israel during historic visit

In a moment of cultural pride for Manipur, Dina Smetta, a blind Indian singer from the state, performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to Israel.

The performance is part of a special musical showcase featuring international talent and members of the Indian diaspora, organised alongside the Prime Minister’s engagements in Tel Aviv. The event underscores the cultural dimension of the visit, blending diplomacy with artistic expression.

According to ANI, Smetta’s manager confirmed the singer’s participation in the programme. “I am the manager of this band. We are excited to perform in front of PM Modi. We are excited for us and for Dina,” he said, describing the opportunity as a proud and collaborative moment.

Born and raised in Manipur, Smetta moved to Israel with her family at the age of 12. Despite being visually impaired, she has steadily built a reputation for her musical talent within the Indian diaspora community. Reflecting on her journey, she said she feels fortunate to be performing in front of the Prime Minister and expressed her deep emotional connection to the occasion.

These performances form part of the broader welcome extended to PM Modi, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit marked by ceremonial engagements and high-level meetings. The visit includes bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with discussions spanning technology, water management, agriculture and defence collaboration.

Beyond official engagements, the streets of Tel Aviv witnessed vibrant celebrations by members of the Indian diaspora and local residents. Cultural programmes featuring music and dance from different regions of India were organised to commemorate the visit.

The visit is also being seen as a reflection of the growing India–Israel partnership under the “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership” framework, highlighting cooperation across diplomatic, technological and cultural spheres.

Smetta’s performance adds a personal and symbolic dimension to the visit, representing the talent emerging from Manipur and the wider Northeast, and reinforcing the role of culture in strengthening international ties.