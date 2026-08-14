Manipur-bound heavy vehicles restricted on Nagaland highway amid road damage

The Kohima district administration has temporarily restricted the movement of heavy vehicles bound for Manipur on key highway stretches linking Nagaland’s capital with Imphal, citing severe road damage and safety concerns.

Kohima District Magistrate B Henok Buchem said all heavy vehicles travelling to Manipur have been prohibited from entering Kohima district with immediate effect until further orders.

The vehicles have instead been advised to divert through Peren district, subject to restrictions and regulations imposed by the competent authorities there.

The decision followed a joint inspection by government officials, police personnel, truckers, drivers and village representatives, which found critical damage along the stretch from the New Capital Complex Area (Phizo Hill) Junction to the Kidima-Pudunamei Junction.

The Kohima Bypass Package-3 stretch has developed active sinking zones, with substantial road subsidence making it completely unserviceable for vehicular traffic. Restoration work is expected to take at least 15 days, according to the order.

The NH-29 stretch between DBS and BSF Camp at Keyake has also suffered extensive damage at several locations due to active sinking zones and has been declared unserviceable for heavy motor vehicles.

A major landslide occurred on August 11 at the Phesama Sinking Zone along the Kohima-Mao section of NH-2, severely damaging the road.

The affected stretch has been declared unfit for both vehicular and pedestrian movement, the district administration said.

Light motor vehicles will, however, continue to operate in both directions through the Phesama-Kisama/Kigwema diversion route via Rhododendron Resort, subject to road and weather conditions and directions from the authorities.

The administration has also strictly advised pedestrians against entering or crossing the affected areas due to the risk posed by active landslides, road subsidence and other related hazards.