Manipur boxer Jadumani Singh storms into Commonwealth Games final, eyes gold

Indian boxer Mandengbam Jadumani Singh advanced to the men’s 55kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Namibia’s Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the semifinals.

Following his victory, Jadumani said he had entered the tournament with a clear goal of winning the gold medal for India.

“The opponent was great today. I also strategised on how to play. I came here to win the gold medal. I will dedicate it to the entire country and my coach,” the Manipur boxer said.

Jadumani’s entry into the final sparked celebrations in his home state, with his family expressing confidence that he would secure a place in the title clash.

His elder brother, Robinson Mandengbam, said the family was ecstatic over the achievement and had always believed in Jadumani’s ability to reach the final.

“We are feeling ecstatic. He has reached the final, and we are very happy. We were confident that he would win; we always believed he would win,” Robinson said.

Jadumani will now compete for the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 55kg category, carrying the hopes of Indian boxing and his home state of Manipur.