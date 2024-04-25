Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh disclosed via microblogging site X of suspected contraband brown sugar concealed ingeniously inside pumpkins. The operation, which took place during routine frisking and checking procedures, resulted in the seizure of illegal substances and the apprehension of two individuals.

According to official reports, the interception occurred when a Bolero Pick up, sporting a white exterior and registered under the number AS 11DC-3506, was intercepted by police. The vehicle was en route from Tipaimukh in Pherzawl District, Manipur, heading towards Cachar. Upon thorough inspection, a team of law enforcement officers discovered 30 soap capsules concealed within the pumpkins, with a combined weight totaling approximately 363.45 grams, excluding the weight of the capsules.

The two individuals associated with the vehicle, identified as Abdul Mannan Mazumder and Khalil Ulla Barbhuiya, were taken into custody and handed over to the Jiribam Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Applauding the vigilant efforts of the 39th Assam Rifles (AR) team and the Jiribam Police Station, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended their action in intercepting the illegal substances. He stated the importance of collaborative efforts in combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of communities.