In continuous efforts against illegal drugs trafficking, the Shillong Customs department in Imphal Division seized 3 packets of Brown Sugar from a person in Imphal, Manipur on February 7.

Acting on specific inputs, the person was held with Brown Sugar weighing 1.732 kgs. The amount of the seizure is suspected to be worth Rs 8.66 crore.

The person arrested has been taken into custody for further questioning into the seizure. Necessary legal actions have been initiated against the detainee.

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