Manipur: BSF DG meets CM after 9 killed in fresh firing incidents

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar on October 13 met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the violence-hit state, amid a fresh wave of deadly clashes that left at least nine people dead last week.

Kumar called on the chief minister at his Secretariat in Babupara. He was accompanied by BSF Eastern Command Additional Director General Sumit Sharan and BSF Inspector General Ravi Kant of Frontier Headquarters (Mizoram, Cachar).

In a social media post, Singh said the discussions focused on the prevailing law and order situation and preparations for the forthcoming BSF Raising Day celebrations.

The chief minister also lauded the BSF for its dedicated service and its role in maintaining peace, security and effective border management.

The meeting comes after at least nine people were killed in separate firing incidents across three hill districts of Manipur on Friday and Saturday, amid renewed tensions in the state.

More than 50 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of houses torched in violence between Kuki and Naga communities since February this year.

Manipur had earlier witnessed widespread ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo communities in the adjoining hills. The conflict has claimed more than 300 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands of people.

The latest developments have renewed concerns over the security situation in the state, where efforts to restore peace continue amid recurring violence and tensions between communities.