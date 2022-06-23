The Manipur Cabinet on Wednesday decided to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining the “Native” status for the effective implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

The minister for tribal affairs and the hills Letpao Haokip, , told the media that "at today's cabinet meeting, ILP and the base year, was reviewed and accordingly, 1961 was agreed to serve as the basis year for ILP implementation." Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired over the Cabinet meeting.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow the inward travel of an Indian citizen in Manipur for a specific period of time.

Haokip said that “the guidelines in this connection will soon be brought out by the government for the effective implementation of ILP” ILP came into effect in Manipur on January 1, 2020.