Manipur cabinet approves 2 year age relaxation, ANM recruitment and Loktak tourism project

The Manipur Cabinet on May 29 approved a series of key decisions including a two-year age relaxation for upcoming state government recruitments, filling up of 173 Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) posts and implementation of projects related to tourism, highways and water supply.

The cabinet meeting was held at 11 am at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Mantripukhri, where various departmental matters were discussed.

One of the major decisions taken by the cabinet was to implement measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states and citizens in view of prevailing global challenges.

The state government decided to reduce the size of VIP convoys following security review, introduce “work from home” measures where feasible, freeze government-funded foreign travel and reduce non-essential government expenditure.

The cabinet also approved recruitment of 173 ANM posts under the Family Welfare Department with funding support from the Central Government.

Alongside this, the government approved a two-year age relaxation for all recruitments yet to be notified by state government departments.

In another major infrastructure-related decision, the cabinet approved compensation rates for land acquisition linked to the expansion of the Imphal-Jiribam and Imphal-Dimapur National Highways. Officials said the move would help accelerate implementation and timely completion of the highway projects.

The cabinet further approved rationalisation of posts under the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) to improve promotional avenues for employees.

The government also approved extension of the New Development Bank-funded Manipur Water Supply Project.

Additionally, the Tourism Department’s proposal for implementation of the “Loktak Experience Project” was cleared with the aim of developing Loktak Lake into an iconic tourist destination.