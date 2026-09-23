Manipur Cabinet approves 70-bed dialysis centre, compensation for transmission line-affected landowners

The Manipur Cabinet has approved the establishment of a 70-bed state dialysis centre at the TB Hospital in Imphal East district, government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan said on September 23.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.

Sapam said the proposed Manipur State Dialysis Centre will operate under the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and provide specialised dialysis services to patients requiring regular treatment.

The facility is expected to ease the difficulties faced by dialysis patients, many of whom currently have to wait for long hours due to limited capacity at existing centres, he said.

The new centre will operate under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), while beneficiaries covered under the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) medical assistance scheme will receive treatment free of cost.

Sapam said the Cabinet approved the centre in view of the growing demand for dialysis services in the state. Although dialysis facilities are currently available at government hospitals, their existing capacity is not sufficient to meet the requirement.

The 70-bed facility will augment the state’s existing dialysis infrastructure and improve access to treatment, he said.

Compensation for transmission line-affected landowners

The Cabinet also approved compensation for landowners whose properties are affected by power transmission lines, in accordance with the revised Right of Way (RoW) compensation framework of the Government of India.

Sapam said that for externally aided projects and deposit works, including projects funded by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank as well as railway-related works, landowners will receive compensation equivalent to 200 per cent of the land value for the area occupied by a transmission tower base.

For land falling within the transmission corridor, compensation will be 30 per cent of the land value.

For state-funded projects, compensation will be fixed at 100 per cent of the land value for the area occupied by the tower base, while land within the transmission corridor will attract compensation of 30 per cent of the land value, he said.