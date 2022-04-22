The Manipur cabinet approved the Imphal Municipal Corporation Building Bylaws Amendment to facilitate orderly development during its inaugural meeting on Thursday. Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over the meeting in his secretariat.

The cabinet addressed the Manipur Town and Country Planning Act, 1975, as well as the engagement of the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, to prepare a GIS-Based Master Plan to provide urban amenities.

The Manipur Urban Area Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Policy, 2022, was adopted by the government to promote land integration and sustainable development of urban areas by providing facilities such as affordable housing, parks, and open spaces.

The cabinet approved the purchase of property for the enlargement of the approach road and other improvements to the INA headquarters at Moirang in order to turn it into a significant tourist attraction. The cabinet addressed the selection of a private partner on a PPP basis to serve as a platform for the operation and maintenance of Tourism Department assets.

The cabinet also reduced the VAT rate on aviation turbine fuel to 1% for a ten-year term. The cabinet also decided to link all financial assistance initiatives in the state to Aadhaar to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

As part of the State Government's plan to promote Moreh Town as a Gateway to South East Asia, the cabinet also discussed the establishment of an international cancer hospital at Moreh.

In light of the hardships that the people of the districts endure, the cabinet decided to open District Transport Offices in Chandel, Tamenglong, Jiribam, and Tengnoupal.

The modernization of ISBT and the PPP model for Khuman Lampak were also discussed. The cabinet also decided to improve the execution of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, MGNREGS, and the National Food Security Act.

The Manipur Electric Mobility Policy 2022 was authorised by the Cabinet in order to develop the electric mobility ecosystem and promote the use of electric vehicles.

The cabinet approved the adoption of the Manipur Information Technology Policy 2022 and the IT SEZ Policy 2022 in order to generate job opportunities and further expand the IT and ITES sector in Manipur.

As part of the 100 Days Action Plan, the cabinet approved the improvement of roads in and around Greater Imphal, as well as District Headquarters and other locations. In addition, the cabinet decided to implement Additional Performance Security for civil work tenders in order to ensure that the quality of the work is not harmed.

A revised Transfer and Posting Policy was also authorised to ensure effective, efficient, and timely administration across the state. In addition, the Cabinet adopted an obligatory biometric attendance system for all state government offices, agencies, and PSUs.

A precise framework and methodology for the Sub-division Monitoring Mission's implementation was authorised. The government resolved to establish a District Level Committee, which will be chaired by a senior level officer, to ensure the systematic and long-term development of districts.

The state cabinet has approved the commencement of the Chief Minister's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme, which aims to raise awareness and empower adolescent girls, with a particular focus on rural areas.

The Cabinet approved the Manipur Integrated Logistics Policy, 2022, to widen and simplify the state's logistic infrastructure in light of the state's strategic importance and prospects as a gateway to ASEAN under India's Act East Policy.