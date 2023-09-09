Manipur government conducted a cabinet meeting on September 9 today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The meeting discussed at least 30 different agendas and the cabinet approved most of them.

Addressing the media about the cabinet decision, Minister of Information and Public Relations, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said that a cabinet meeting was held in which almost 30 agendas were discussed most of them.

He continued and informed that some of the agendas approved in the meeting were the construction of permanent houses for displaced victims of ongoing crisis.



Also Read: Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh hands over temporary shelter homes for displaced families

Under the permanent housing scheme, as many as 4806 houses which are either destroyed or burnt down in every affected district of the state would be constructed. As per the police report, 4806 was vandalised or burnt down.

For the initial phase, as many as 1000 houses will be constructed in the place where normalcy has been restored. The houses will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 75 crore. The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh for pucca house, Rs 7 lakh for semi pucca and Rs 5 lakh for kutcha house, he added.

Providing ex-gratia, financial assistance, and relief packages for serious injury, minor injury, and burning down of houses were also discussed thoroughly. Manipur state compensation scheme for women victim-survivors of physical assault was also approved, he added.

Earlier in August, Biren Singh also inaugurated and handed over Temporary Shelter Homes for displaced families at a solemn function held at Sajiwa Jail Complex, Imphal East today.

The shelter homes were constructed under the Scheme for Providing Temporary Shelter to Displaced Families for 3000 shelter units.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh maintained that rehabilitation of persons displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the State is the utmost priority of the Government.

As such, prefabricated shelter homes which have been constructed near Sajiwa Jail are being handed over for relocation of 400 displaced families as the first phase, he added.