Manipur government conducted a cabinet meeting on September 9 today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The meeting discussed at least 30 different agendas and the cabinet approved most of them.

Addressing the media about the cabinet decision, Minister of Information and Public Relations, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said that a cabinet meeting was held in which almost 30 agendas were discussed most of them.

He continued and informed that some of the agendas approved in the meeting were the construction of permanent houses for displaced victims of ongoing crisis.



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Under the permanent housing scheme, as many as 4806 houses which are either destroyed or burnt down in every affected district of the state would be constructed. As per the police report, 4806 was vandalised or burnt down.

For the initial phase, as many as 1000 houses will be constructed in the place where normalcy has been restored. The houses will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 75 crore. The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh for pucca house, Rs 7 lakh for semi pucca and Rs 5 lakh for kutcha house, he added.

He said that the cabinet approved for maintaining the status quo of "disturbed area" status in Manipur for another six months except the place that lies in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations.

Providing ex-gratia, financial assistance, and relief packages for serious injury, minor injury, and burning down of houses were also discussed thoroughly. Manipur state compensation scheme for women victim-survivors of physical assault was also approved, he added.

He also said that the cabinet also resolved to set up of directorate of Medical Education. The recruitment of an assistant professor by the Manipur Public Service Commission was also approved.

The cabinet also approved for investigation of the recruitment of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry grades 3 and 4 conducted in 2021 to vigilance. There is a suspicion that some discrepancies happened during the time of this recruitment.