The Manipur Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, approved an integrated management plan for Loktak Wetlands in a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat today. The plan aims to conserve and sustainably manage the crucial wetland ecosystem.

In a series of posts on the microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh detailed the outcomes of the cabinet meeting. “Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at my Secretariat, today. Various agendas were deliberated including the transfer policies for VDF, Manipur Private School Regulation Act,” he wrote.

The meeting also decided that the state Assembly session will convene on July 31, 2024.

Under the BJP-led NDA Government, a united stand was taken with all ruling MLAs to restore peace in the state. “We have resolved to jointly take measures to address the core issues and further implement the steps to resolve them so that lasting peace can be ensured,” Singh stated.