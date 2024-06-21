In Manipur, the State Cabinet has greenlit the simultaneous conduct of local elections for Autonomous District Councils (ADC), Panchayats, and Municipalities tentatively scheduled for September 2024.

Moreover, the Cabinet has also approved seeking the viewpoints of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) concerning ADC elections.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis of internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Manipur, the State Cabinet has established a dedicated Cabinet Sub-Committee under Rule 13 of the Rules of Business of Government of Manipur. The Sub-Committee's primary mandate is to oversee the rehabilitation and resettlement efforts for IDPs affected by the current crisis.

Chaired by Minister of Works and YAS, Shri K. Govindas Singh, the Sub-Committee comprises key ministers including Shri Awangbow Newmai (Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management), Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (Medical Health & FW and IPR), and Shri Khashim Vashum (A.H. & Vety. and Transport). Commissioner-cum-Home, Shri Gyanprakash Huirem (IAS), will serve as the Member Secretary, with the Committee directly reporting to the Chief Minister.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the aftermath of recent floods, the Cabinet has instructed Deputy Commissioners to swiftly complete damage assessments within one week. Immediate relief of Rs. 10,000/- per flood-affected family has been sanctioned to provide timely assistance and support during this challenging period.