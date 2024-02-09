The Manipur cabinet today approved over 700 posts of staff/teachers for the state education machinery during a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

A total of 748 posts of staff/teachers for different categories of posts on contractual basis was approved today by the Manipur cabinet during the meeting.

"As education plays an important role in the future of our people and state. It was very important that many of the staff are vacant and needed to be taken into consideration. For the proposal of the engagement of 742 staff/teachers for different categories of posts on contractual basis through the Samagra Shiksha Abhuyan was approved by the cabinet for 748 posts which is on a 90:1 funding between the Centre and the state," said Manipur minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh.

Manipur has been facing crunch in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff in parts of the state ever since the ethnic violence broke out last year in May. Many schools in the state are reportedly facing difficulties in running properly due to the shortage of staff.

Prior to this, the cabinet also decided that the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would convene for its fifth session starting on February 28.

This assembly, which comprises 60 members directly elected from single-seat constituencies, has a significant role in shaping the legislative landscape of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and with Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi as the party president, currently holds the reins of power in Manipur.

During this session, the assembly will address various questions and government bills, as indicated by the provisional calendar and notices received.

Earlier today the cabinet also approved an increase in the allowance for the Manipur Police Commando and other state forces stationed in vulnerable areas.

The allowance for the Manipur Police Commando will see an increase of Rs 5000, effective immediately.

Similarly, other state forces located in vulnerable areas will receive an allowance increment of Rs 3000.

