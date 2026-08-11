Manipur Cabinet approves Senapati medical college, hikes incentives for athletes

The Manipur Cabinet on August 11 approved a series of measures covering healthcare, sports, transport, media and the functioning of the state legislature.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, who chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri, said the discussions focused on policy and administrative matters with the welfare and aspirations of the people at the centre of decision-making.

Taking to Facebook after the meeting, Khemchand said the Cabinet considered relevant inputs before taking decisions on the agenda. He said the government remained committed to “transparent, accountable and people-centric governance” and to translating Cabinet decisions into outcomes for the people of Manipur.

Among the key decisions was the in-principle approval for setting up a Government Medical College at Senapati. The proposed college will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students. The existing district hospital will also be upgraded to meet the requirements of a medical college.

The Cabinet approved a one-time reduction in the penalty for delayed renewal of vehicle fitness certificates for the period from February 1, 2020 to December 31, 2025. The penalty has been reduced from Rs 50 per day to Rs 10 per day.

For athletes, the Cabinet approved enhanced cash incentives for medallists and participants from Manipur at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. For the Commonwealth Games, the revised incentives will be Rs 20 lakh for gold, Rs 15 lakh for silver, Rs 10 lakh for bronze and Rs 4 lakh for participants. The revised rates will also cover athletes from Manipur who participated in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Cabinet also approved the promotion of L Shushila Devi to the newly created post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports).

Olympian and Arjuna Awardee K Chinglensana Singh was approved for appointment as Deputy Director (Sports Promotion) in the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

Another major sports-related decision was the approval to establish a Section 8 government company to mobilise and utilise CSR funds for sports development in Manipur. The proposed entity, the Manipur Sports Development Foundation, will include government officials and non-official members with expertise in sports, finance, sports science and related fields.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of land at Kha Bishnupur to the All Bishnupur District Working Journalists for construction of a Press Club office building.

It further decided that September 2, 2026 will be the date for making a recommendation to the Governor of Manipur to summon the eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.