Manipur Cabinet approves special recruitment policy for meritorious sportspersons

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 29 met Ariha Pangambam, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 10th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships held in the Philippines this month.

The Chief Minister also met Anjori Pangambam, who secured seventh position at the continental championship, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Singh congratulated both sportspersons for their performances at the Asian Championships and encouraged them to continue their training and efforts to bring further recognition to Manipur and India.

Later, the Chief Minister launched a booklet published by the Manipur Olympic Association.

Speaking at the event, Singh said the state Cabinet had approved a special recruitment policy for sportspersons who have brought laurels to Manipur. Under the policy, eligible sportspersons will be recruited by the state government through a transparent, merit-based process, he said.

The Chief Minister said five per cent of posts would be reserved for sportspersons who have brought distinction to the state, with such athletes being provided service in the State Home Department in recognition of their contribution.

He further said sportspersons appointed under the policy would be required to maintain their performance. If an athlete fails to perform for three consecutive years, they would be withdrawn from sports-related duties and reassigned to their regular duties, according to the policy outlined by the Chief Minister.

The recruitment initiative is aimed at providing greater institutional support and employment opportunities to sportspersons who have represented Manipur and achieved distinction at major competitions.