The Manipur Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 764 staff for the Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) and adopted a new set of rules to regulate app-based taxi and ride-hailing services, including Uber, Ola and Rapido.

The recruitment approval covers 637 contractual and 127 casual posts, addressing staff shortages across districts and strengthening the implementation of rural livelihood programmes.

Of the 764 posts, 708 had received approval in 2021, while the remaining 56 are additional vacancies. The National Mission Management Unit under the Union Ministry of Rural Development will select candidates for contractual posts, while the respective Deputy Commissioners will engage casual staff locally.

The recruitment is expected to strengthen programmes aimed at helping rural women form Self Help Groups (SHGs) and improve their livelihoods, including through the Lakhpati Didi initiative, across all 70 blocks of the state.

The Cabinet also decided that examinations would be conducted at accessible locations to facilitate candidates. The annual salary expenditure for the recruitment is estimated at Rs 25.74 crore, with the Centre and the state sharing the cost in a 90:10 ratio.

Manipur Motor Vehicles Aggregator Rules 2026

In another key decision, the Cabinet adopted the Manipur Motor Vehicles Aggregator Rules 2026 to bring app-based taxi and ride-hailing services under a formal regulatory framework.

The new rules will require aggregators to obtain licences and ensure driver verification, vehicle fitness and passenger safety. The move comes amid concerns that several cabs are currently operating without approval from the concerned department.

The rules also provide for regulated and transparent fares to protect commuters from arbitrary pricing. Drivers associated with aggregators will be entitled to health insurance coverage of Rs 1 lakh and term insurance of Rs 3 lakh.

The state government has fixed licence fees and security deposits below the levels prescribed under the Central guidelines, with the stated aim of encouraging aggregators to operate in Manipur.

The move is expected to expand commuter choices, bring app-based transport services within the regulatory framework and generate revenue for the state.