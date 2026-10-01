Manipur Cabinet clears pension hike for retired journalists, one-time relief for defaulters

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 1 chaired a Cabinet meeting that discussed an increase in the monthly pension for retired journalists and family pension beneficiaries under the Manipur Working Journalists' Pension Scheme.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat at Mantripukhri and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen through video conferencing, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, administrative secretaries and officials from various departments.

According to the Chief Minister, the Cabinet also considered a one-time relaxation to allow subscribers who had defaulted on payments to retain their membership under the pension scheme.

The measures were discussed in the interest of working journalists, along with other matters related to public welfare.

Khemchand Singh shared details of the meeting in a Facebook post on October 1.

Four Manipur Civil Service (MCS) officers recently promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the Manipur cadre also met the Chief Minister at his Secretariat.

The officers are A. Romita Devi, Additional Secretary, CAF&PD and SCERT; K. Bono Singh, Additional Secretary, Works and School Education; Kh. Lalmani Singh, Secretary, Manipur Public Service Commission; and H. Balkrisna Singh, Additional Secretary, Home, Relief and Disaster Management, and Project Director, Loktak Development Authority.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officers on their promotion and wished them success in their new roles in public service.