Manipur Cabinet clears three Bills, public service reforms and police sports quota scheme

The Manipur Cabinet has approved a series of legislative and administrative measures, including three Bills for the upcoming Assembly session, new rules for time-bound delivery of public services and a special recruitment scheme for meritorious sportspersons in the state police.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Babupara on August 28.

Among the legislative measures cleared by the Cabinet is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (10th Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will be placed before the Assembly during its upcoming session.

The Cabinet also approved the Sixth Amendment to the Manipur Town and Country Planning Act, 1975. The proposed amendment seeks to allow construction activities during the period when a Master Plan is being prepared.

The government said the change is aimed at aligning the state’s planning framework with national deregulation initiatives and ease of doing business reforms.

The third legislative measure is the Indian Stamp (Manipur Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to revise stamp duty rates that have remained unchanged for decades, with the government expecting the changes to generate additional revenue for the state.

Apart from the proposed legislation, the Cabinet approved the Draft Manipur Public Services Delivery Guarantee Rules, 2026.

The proposed rules will introduce an online system for submitting applications for government services, tracking their progress and monitoring their disposal. The framework will also provide for automatic appeals and escalation in cases where applications are not dealt with within the prescribed period.

A state dashboard will allow real-time monitoring of service delivery, while delayed cases will be automatically flagged for action.

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to the Manipur Police Special Recruitment Scheme for Meritorious Sportspersons, 2026.

The scheme is intended to establish a structured mechanism for recruiting, developing, retaining and deploying meritorious sportspersons in the police force.

Recruitment under the scheme will be made against the existing 5 per cent reservation for sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group C and Group D posts under the state government.

The Cabinet’s decisions form part of a wider set of legislative, administrative and recruitment measures approved ahead of the forthcoming Assembly session.