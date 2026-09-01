Manipur Cabinet clears unified trade licence bill, moves to end multiple licensing for businesses

The Manipur Cabinet on September 1 approved the draft Manipur Unified (Trade, Shops & Establishment) Licensing Bill, 2026, paving the way for its introduction in the upcoming Assembly session.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the CM Secretariat in Babupara.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a single unified licensing system for trade, shops and establishments across Manipur, replacing the existing system involving multiple and overlapping licences.

Under the proposed framework, the unified licence would have overriding effect over inconsistent provisions in existing state laws relating to trade licensing. The move is aimed at eliminating dual and overlapping licensing requirements and reducing the regulatory burden on businesses.

The Cabinet said the proposed system would promote ease of doing business by minimising physical interaction with government offices and eliminating repetitive documentation.

The draft Bill also provides for a grievance redressal mechanism and safeguards against arbitrary or unauthorised regulatory action.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Manipur Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

The amendment is aimed at liberalising regulations governing shops and commercial establishments and eliminating dual licensing where businesses are subject to similar compliance requirements.

The government said the proposed changes would ensure that businesses are not required to obtain multiple licences for the same or similar regulatory compliance.

The two decisions are expected to streamline the regulatory framework for businesses in Manipur and reduce procedural hurdles for traders and commercial establishments.