In view of the rallies held on March 10 in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts of Manipur, the state Cabinet has reviewed the law and order situation in various districts. The Cabinet noted that the rallies were organized for an unconstitutional cause, and therefore, illegal.

After a detailed deliberation, the Cabinet has decided to withdraw the State Government from tripartite talks/SOO agreements with two hill-based insurgent groups, namely the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), whose leaders hail from outside the state.

The Cabinet has further reaffirmed that the State Government will not compromise on steps taken to protect the state's forest resources and for eradicating poppy cultivation. Show cause notices have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Churachandpur and Tengnoupal for allowing the rally in violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC 144.

Strong action will be taken against officers responsible for lapses in security. The Cabinet has taken a tough stance against illegal rallies and insurgent groups operating outside the state, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order in the state.

This decision comes at a time when the state is facing challenges in maintaining peace and order due to the activities of various insurgent groups. The Cabinet's decision to withdraw from tripartite talks with KNA and ZRA is expected to send a strong message to these groups and to maintain the integrity and sovereignty of the state.

The Cabinet's decision has been welcomed by various sections of the society who have been demanding strict action against illegal activities and insurgent groups operating in the state. The move is expected to boost the morale of the state's law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and order in the state.

Overall, the Cabinet's decision to withdraw from tripartite talks with KNA and ZRA, and to take strong action against illegal rallies and insurgent groups, is expected to help maintain peace and stability in Manipur, and protect the state's interests.

Earlier in the day, a peace rally organized by Kuki Students Organisation-GHQ along with tribal civil organizations and forums in Kangpokpi district of Manipur turned violent as protestors and police were confronted violently.

This comes after the organizers of the rally had appealed to people participating in the rally not to indulge in any ''untoward incidents''.

'As per the notification and Public Appeal made by the KSO-GHQ on 9 March 2023, the KSO-SH would like to appeal to the public of Kangpokpi District that KSO-SH will carry out the proposed peaceful Mass Rally at any cost. This is being notified as the KSO SH deems it an illegitimate use of power for a Deputy Commissioner to enforce Crpc 144 upon Indian citizens' movement for a peaceful rally as empowered by the Indian constitution under Article 19. Any misuse of power can and will be duly addressed in a court of Law as NOBODY is above the law,'' said the organization in an official statement.

''We appeal to the general public of Kangpokpi District to be united and exercise their fundamental right to peaceful assembly and protest without any apprehension. God be with us,'' the statement added.

Some videos of the incidents have gone viral wherein it can be a confrontation between police and civilian with a stick in Kangpokpi.

It is worth mentioning that a day before the proposed mass rally on March 10, Crpc 144 was clamped with “immediate effect” by the District Magistrates of Tengnoupal Ranjan Yumnam, IAS and Churachandpur Sharath Chandra Arroju, IAS and Kangpokpi respectively.

On January 23, the Joint Coordination Committee on Tribal Rights, Manipur (JCCOTR-M) had said that the recent eviction drive of the State government in the hill areas particularly at kangchup Chiru in Kangchup Geljang sub-division and K Songjang village in Henglep sub-division hundreds of villagers were made homeless.