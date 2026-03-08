Manipur cabinet discusses measures to strengthen governance: CM

The Manipur cabinet on March 7 discussed several administrative measures aimed at strengthening governance and improving operational efficiency in the state, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh said.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal and focused on key issues related to governance and administration.

According to the chief minister, the cabinet deliberated on steps to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure effective delivery of government services for the welfare and overall development of the people of Manipur.

“The cabinet discussed important administrative measures aimed at strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring effective delivery of services,” Singh said in a post on Facebook.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Lossi Dikho, ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K. Loken Singh, along with senior state government officials.

Among those present was Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

Singh reiterated that the state government remains committed to ensuring responsive, transparent and people-centric governance.