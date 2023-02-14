State cabinet has decided to constitute a cell for Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) on February 14 to prevent money laundering case or financial fraud in the state.

Addressing media after cabinet meeting at his secratariat, Minister of Information and Public Relation, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the cases of financial swindling and setting up of fake microfinance has been increasing in the state. To prevent the consequences of such illegal practices, cabinet decided to form a cell for BUDS.

For strengthening this institutional finance, an assistant director and one UDC will be engaged, he added and further said that Cabinet also has approved to recruit 1140 pre-primary teachers and 500 graduate teachers.

Ranjan informed that the cabinet has approved to rename 15 revenue villages in Jiribam district of Manipur. Pakhal in Dibong GP, will be named as Ningthemkhunjao, Kadamtala as Kadampokpi, Champanagar as Leihaopokpi etc.

He also said that Fifty (50) more acres of land will be procured on direct purchase at Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou under Bishnupur district with the view to expand and upgrade the park.

The cabinet also has approved re-engagement of service for some employees on the basis of their experiment and requirement, he added.

He said that cabinet also approved to constitute Kaina Temple Board to look after and manage the affairs of the temple, Cabinet also decided to implement the Vehicle Scraping Policy in the state. Some unlisted agendas were also discussed in public interest.