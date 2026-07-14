Manipur Cabinet reviews key policies; CM Khemchand Singh reiterates 'people-centric governance'

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on July 14 said the state government remains committed to "transparent, responsive, and people-centric governance" after chairing a Cabinet meeting that cleared key proposals aimed at improving governance, public services and disaster preparedness.

Sharing details of the meeting, Singh said the Cabinet reviewed major policy matters and took decisions intended to strengthen governance, accelerate development and improve service delivery across the state.

"We reviewed key policy matters and discussed important decisions aimed at strengthening governance, accelerating development, and enhancing public service delivery across Manipur," the chief minister said.

He added that the government remains committed to "transparent, responsive, and people-centric governance", while working collectively for the welfare, progress and prosperity of every citizen.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Manipur Fire and Emergency Service Ordinance, 2026, which seeks to amend the existing fire safety law and strengthen the state's fire safety mechanism.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a State Climate Centre under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS 2.0) programme in Manipur.

CITIIS 2.0 is a four-year urban development initiative running from 2023 to 2027 under the Smart Cities Mission. Launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in partnership with global organisations, the programme focuses on promoting a circular economy, integrated waste management and climate resilience.

Later in the day, Singh chaired a review meeting of the Home Department attended by the Director General of Police, the Home Commissioner and other senior officials.

The meeting assessed the department's performance in maintaining internal security, law and order, public safety and disaster preparedness, while also reviewing key operational and administrative priorities.

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening policing and building an efficient, responsive, and people-centric security framework" to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen, Singh said.