In a landmark decision, the Manipur cabinet has revised the minimum wages across various employee categories, marking a significant boost for labourers in the state. This decision emerged from a cabinet meeting held earlier today, where 16 agendas were discussed, primarily focusing on the forthcoming budget session slated for July 31.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, the Minister of Information and Public Relations, conveyed the details during a press briefing this evening. He revealed that the Department of Labour's proposal to revise minimum wages had been approved. According to the cabinet's decision, the daily wages for unskilled laborers have been increased from Rs 225 to Rs 400. Semi-skilled laborers will now earn Rs 440 per day, up from Rs 248, while skilled laborers will receive Rs 480 per day, up from Rs 273. Additionally, the wages for managers, principals, and vice-principals have been elevated to Rs 590 per day from Rs 333.33.

The revisions also extend to other categories, with local authority employees' daily wages rising from Rs 255 to Rs 450. Part-time sweepers will now earn Rs 420 per day, compared to the previous Rs 240, and domestic part-time workers' hourly wages have been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 53.

Dr. Ranjan also announced the approval of a second phase compensatory crop package for farmers affected by the ongoing crisis. Approximately 2,072 farmers will benefit from the Rs 13.30 crore allocated for this phase. The first phase had seen a disbursement of Rs 18.91 crore.

Furthermore, the cabinet has sanctioned the recruitment of Public Finance Management System (PFMS) experts under the Directorate of Treasury and Accounts to enhance the system's efficiency. An increment in the allowance for retired Chief Justices of the High Court was also approved.