Manipur cabinet to seek Governor's nod for Assembly session on September 2

The Manipur cabinet on August 11 decided to recommend to the Governor that the state Assembly be summoned for its eighth session, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh. The cabinet fixed September 2 as the date for making the recommendation to the Governor for summoning the eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The seventh session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 18.

The cabinet also took several other decisions, including an increase in cash incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists from Manipur. The rewards have been raised to Rs 20 lakh for gold, Rs 15 lakh for silver and Rs 10 lakh for bronze medallists, while participants will receive Rs 4 lakh.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval for setting up a government medical college at Senapati, with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students. The district hospital will be upgraded to meet the requirements of the proposed medical college.

It further approved the formation of a government company to mobilise and utilise CSR funds for the promotion and development of sports in the state. The proposed entity will be named the Manipur Sports Development Foundation and will include government officials as well as non-official members from the fields of sports, finance and sports science.

In a social media post after the meeting, Singh said the cabinet had discussed key policy and administrative matters, with the welfare and aspirations of the people at the centre of its decisions.