Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During these operations, they recovered several items including one locally made Pompi Mortar, one SMG carbine with magazine, one .303 Rifle with magazine, an IED weighing about 1.5 kgs, two Mortar ILLU shells with shell covers, five 36 HE Grenades, six Detonators, one Telescopic Sight, one Tube Launching Grenade, and twelve live ammunition rounds from Terakhongshangbi Santhong Gap, Bishnupur District.

Earlier on June 7, after a 59-year-old resident of Sorok Atingbi Khunou was brutally murdered on June 6, tension and fear engulfed the Jiribam district in Manipur.



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The aftermath of this brutal act has led to a series of violent events, leading people residing in Mongbung Khul, to abandon their homes in search of safety. They have sought refuge at the LP School in Chingdong Leikai, highlighting the dire situation and the need for protection.

Adding to the chaos, reports emerged of arson attacks targeting residential properties. One house in Nunkhal and a farmhouse in Leisabithol were set ablaze by unknown individuals, exacerbating the sense of insecurity among residents.

Jiribam, known for its mixed population, has traditionally been peaceful. However, the recent surge in violence has shattered this calmness, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 to restore order and tranquillity.