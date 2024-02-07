The International Meitei Christian Youth Assembly (IMCYA) has called for removal of a cross that was erected at Thangjing Hill, which is considered scared to the Meitei community.

In a press release, the IMCYA said that the hill where the cross has been erected is very sensitive to the Meitei community, and also stated that such an act can unfairly put the blame on Christians in general.

"It is disheartening that miscreants recently erected a cross on January 25, 2024, at this crucial place, which is also very sensitive for all Meetei. The cross should not be erected at this location, and due to this irresponsible action, it may unfairly blame all Christians worldwide, who constitute a significant portion of the global population. The cross symbolizes God's Love, the Creator of all," said the IMCYA.

The IMCYA further stated that the cross on the Thangjing Hill does not represent the cross of Jesus Christ, but rather stands as a symbol of encroachment.

"The cross recently erected on Thangjing Hill does not represent the cross of our Lord Jesus. It mirrors the actions of a wrongdoer—akin to a thief who didn't repent, a murderer, and an evil individual. This cross stands as a symbol of encroachment, illicit activities such as poppy plantation, demands for separate administration, and the unjust killing of innocent people," it was stated in the IMCYA press release.

The IMCYA here appealed that the cross should be removed the scared hill as soon as possible saying that this is an unfair burden on the Meitei Christians and other Christian communities.

The IMCYA further said that if no response is made to their appeal then they would take appropriate action with proper proof and documentation.

The cross was set up atop the Thangjing Hill near Moirang town which is a sacred shrine for the Meitei community. Moirang's Meitei community had been going for pilgrimage to Thangjing hill, which they believe to be the home of the deity Ibudhou Thangjing.