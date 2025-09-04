Manipur: Candidates decry cancellation of 2019 MSPDCL & MSPCL recruitment, demand revocation of order

Candidates who had applied for the 2019 recruitment drive of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) and Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) have expressed deep disappointment over the state government’s recent cancellation of the long-delayed recruitment process. Aspirants have urged authorities to revoke the order and declare the long-pending results within this month.



On September 2, 2025, the MSPCL issued an official order announcing the cancellation of the recruitment process for various Group C and Group D posts that had been initiated through Notification No. 4/1(2)/Apptt(C&D)/MD-MSPCL/2019/4316-22 dated January 30, 2019. The order stated that a fresh recruitment will be conducted through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). It further mentioned that all applicants who had participated in the 2019 process would be permitted to appear in the new exam free of cost, with a one-time age relaxation granted to account for the prolonged delay.



Expressing their anguish, several candidates convened a press conference at the Manipur Press Club today. Speaking to reporters, candidate Aslam Khan recalled that in 2019, the power department had announced 907 vacancies across 17 posts, attracting nearly 37,000 applications. He said all recruitment procedures were completed by early 2020, yet the results have been withheld for over five years.



Khan further alleged that despite repeated representations to the government and even assurances from a former minister that results would be declared in 2024, the process never materialized. The decision to abruptly cancel the recruitment, he said, has deeply disheartened thousands of unemployed youth.



“The government’s claim of offering us another chance is a mockery. Many of us are now older and will struggle to compete with fresh candidates just out of school or college. This sudden cancellation has not only wasted our time and effort but has also caused immense trauma,” he said, urging the state government to reconsider its decision.



Candidates stressed that the abrupt order would demoralize job seekers in Manipur and demanded that the cancellation be revoked, with results of the 2019 recruitment declared without further delay.