Ahead of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has granted candidates who opted for the Imphal center in Manipur the flexibility to choose alternative venues. This decision, announced by the UPSC, comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.

The Civil Services Examination, a rigorous selection process for coveted positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), consists of three stages: preliminary, main, and interview. Scheduled for June 16, the preliminary examination is a crucial first step for aspirants.

Responding to a directive from the Delhi High Court, prompted by a petition filed by the Zomi Students Federation, the UPSC made this pivotal decision. The move aims to alleviate concerns raised regarding the safety and accessibility of the Imphal center.

Candidates who initially selected the Imphal center now have the opportunity to switch to any of the 80 alternative examination centers nationwide. The window for opting for a new venue opens on April 8 and remains accessible until April 19. The UPSC has provided multiple channels for candidates to request a change, including the official website, a toll-free helpline number (1800118711), and email (uscsp-upsc@nic.in).

Upon receiving change requests, the UPSC will allocate candidates to their preferred centers and notify them via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. E-admit cards, essential for examination participation, will be downloadable from the UPSC website approximately a week before the examination date, along with those of other eligible candidates.