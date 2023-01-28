Village Authority of Lunghar Village of Ukhrul district celebrated Luita/Luta Phanit (Lui-Ngai-Ni) festival at Lunghar Public Ground of the district on January 28.

Attending the function as chief guest, chairman of Loktak Development Authority who is also senior spokesperson of BJP Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh stressed on the significance of unique culture of Urkhrul district and its numerous contributions in various fields such as administration, music, sports, fashion, cuisine etc.

He highlighted “Ukhrul has produced 2 Chief Ministers, numerous high ranking officers, renowned singers, entrepreneurs, footballers, artists etc. Ukhrul’s identity is an indispensable part of Manipur’s identity. The contribution of Ukhrul and its people cannot be ignored."

Following the vision inclusive development which is also main objective of prime minister Narendra Modi, numerous developmental projects have been taken up by state government to improved living condition of the district.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the village chief, village authorities and the people of Lunghar village for having him as part of their truly special occasion and gave the village his best wishes for the future.

The program was attended by village leaders and many villagers.