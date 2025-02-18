The 32nd Foundation Day of the Environmental Social Reformation & Sangai Protection Forum (ESRSPF) was held at Manipur's Khordak village, under Bishnupur district.

The event saw the participation of key officials from the forest department, environment development and community leaders.



Speaking at the event as the chief guest, the Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh, reflected on his past association with ESRSPF and commended the organization for its 32 years of tireless efforts in advocating for the conservation of the endangered Sangai deer and Loktak Lake.

“The conservation of Loktak Lake and its unique ecosystem is not just an environmental responsibility but also a social and economic necessity. The Sangai, which is the pride of Manipur, is under severe threat due to habitat degradation, largely caused by the ecological impact of the Ithai Barrage. The rich flora and fauna of Loktak and Keibul Lamjao are declining rapidly, affecting both biodiversity and the livelihoods of those dependent on the lake,” he said.

He further emphasized the urgent need for collective action to restore the ecological balance of Keibul Lamjao National Park and Loktak Lake, ensuring a safe and thriving habitat for the Sangai.

Seeking support from local communities, he stated that the Loktak Development Authority, along with the Wildlife Wing, Forest Department, and Directorate of Environment & Climate Change, is actively working on habitat improvement and ecological restoration of the lake. However, the mission cannot succeed without the support and cooperation of the local communities.