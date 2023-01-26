Joining nation-wide 74th Republic Day celebration, Manipur government also observed the day with mass participation from across the state.

The State Level Republic Day Celebrations, 2023 was held at Kangla with Governor of Manipur La Ganesan unfurling the National flag and taking salute from different march-past contingents.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Lokayukta of Manipur, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly Constituencies, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Senior Civil and Police Officials also took part in the celebration.

The celebration began with Governor inspecting the Guard of Honor accorded by a contingent of 6th Battalion Manipur Rifles (MR) commanded by Additional Superintendent of Police (Central Motor Transport Workshop) T. Bishwajit Singh.

Later, Governor La Ganesan unfurled the Tricolour while playing of the National Anthem by 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Band and then took salute from 76 march-past contingents including different band contingents, commanded by Commandant of 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles Victoria Yengkhom. Apart from this, 20 different Cultural Troupes and Tableaux of 14 different Departments also took part in marching contingents following the march-past.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed that the Centre has selected two personalities from the State, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh (public affairs) and K. Shanathoiba Sharma (sports) from the State for Padmashri which are awarded to personalities for their distinguished service in any fields.

Highlighting the seriousness of the State government in its War on Drugs campaign, the Chief Minister said that the five Manipur Police personnel arrested recently with illegal drugs have been terminated with immediate effect. He also warned that there will be no compromise against anyone found involved in illegal drugs and poppy plantation.

The Chief Minister greeted the people of the State on the occasion and further appreciated everyone who participated in the celebration including students, civil police, security forces, ex-servicemen, people from different communities, civil societies, etc. in the successful celebration of the occasion.

Today, under the leadership of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, India has become a leading nation in various fields including defence production, economy, automobile, he said.

Meanwhile, during the celebration at Kangla, officers and personnel of Manipur Police, Manipur Central Jail and Manipur Fire Service Department were decorated by the Governor with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021, Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021, Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training, 2020-2021, President Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service, President Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Service and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Director General of Police (Prison) and Managing Director (Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited) Christopher Doungel, IPS received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Inspector, CDO/Imphal West Gunachandra Chanam and Head Constable (HC), 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Hijam Eshworchandra Singh were decorated with the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service was accorded to Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption S. Gautam Singh; Deputy Superintendent of Police/CID (SB) Th. Gojen Singh; Inspector (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption) Konthoujam Bobby; Subedar, 1st MR Shri Akoijam Bhogendro Singh; Subedar, 1st IRB Sanasam Raju Singh; Jemadar (MPTC) Konjengbam Priyojit Singh; HC/CID (SB) M. Parpa Chothe and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Imphal West; Sarangthem Joychandra Meetei.

Subedar (MPTC) Maibam Babu Meitei; Subedar (MPTC) Potsangbam Robert Singh; Jemadar Lukram Lenin Meetei and Rifleman (MPTC) Kongbrailatpam Premsunder Sharma received the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Retired Deputy Superintendent N. Hemantakumar Singh was accorded with President Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service, while Chief Head Warder W. Didymus Tangkhul; Head Warder Jilkhokai Touthang; Warder Khupzalam Neishil; Warder L. Robindro Singh and Retired Chief Head Warder Thamsel Lamkang were accorded with President Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Service.

Apart from this, Fireman M. Romendro Singh and Lanamei Benjamin of Fire Service Department received the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.