Department of Planning, Government of Manipur organised a state-level celebration for Manipur getting the award “Most Improved Small States Overall” three years in a row in India Today’s state of the state survey.

The program held at City Convention Centre, Imphal East was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, high ranking officials. Acknowledging the contribution made by all the government departments to achieve this award, all the high-ranking officials were also honoured.

Addressing the function as chief guest, chief minister, N Biren Singh extended his heartfelt gratitude to all state government officials for their support and cooperation in bagging the “The most improved small state” award three years in a row.

“It is because of support and cooperation received from every walk of life, we get the opportunity to celebrate this day. Let us not stop here rather put more effort to reach the goal of best state among the big state category,” he encouraged.

Indeed a moment of pride to attend the celebration of Manipur-achieving the Most Improved Small States Overall by India Today.

We have been conferred Most Improved Small state in various fields including Economy, Infrastructure & Governance in the past three years. pic.twitter.com/pbmM6hkgdq — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 14, 2023

While mentioning some of the projects that the state government has taken up, Biren said that as health is the prime concern of the government, most of the district hospitals of the state will start providing super specialist facilities. Most of the roads will be constructed as concrete roads instead of tar roads for longer durability. A new Manipur Bhawan was started constructing at Dwarka, New Delhi and a statue for Maharaj Gambhir Singh will be erected at Moreh Town soon.

He advised all the officials not to misuse their power and follow their service rule strictly and sincerely. The role of officials is immense in taking the state in the right direction and thus they shouldn’t go under pressure from anybody including MLAs, and ministers.



Taking a deep concern over the state starting to face acute water shortage in the state during the lean season, he said that most of the rivers in the state are dried. There is a need for a concerted effort to stop deforestation by any means, especially from the forest department.

“it is very disheartening to see the complete damage to the forest in Thangjing range, Saikul range and Sajik Tampak. The state is facing serious threat caused by forest damage,” he stated.

He ordered police officials to nab the village chief of places where poppy cultivation is still continuing. “So far only six village chief was caught in connection with poppy cultivation. The police forces should put more effort in searching for the village chief of places where poppy cultivation is still carrying on”.

During the programme, a video that showcases various developmental projects was screened, Manipur Police Department highlighted the activities and performance.

Ministers who are on the dais as guests of honour expressed their enthusiasm to make Manipur one of the best states in the country from an emerging state amongst the small states.

It may be mentioned that out of 12 categories, Manipur stood first in eight categories in the said survey carried out by India Today.