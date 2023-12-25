Amidst prayers, reflections, and a call for modest celebrations, Christmas was joyously observed in Manipur, as Christians gathered for special services and feasts across the state on December 25. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended warm greetings to the people, urging the community to embrace the true essence of the festive season.

"Let the spirit of Christmas illuminate our lives with love, compassion, and joy," expressed Chief Minister Singh in a heartfelt message. "May this Christmas fill our hearts with hope and inspire us to create a better future for all."

Despite the customary jubilance associated with Christmas, Pastor Rev Khayaipam of Tangkhul Baptist Church in Imphal advocated for a more subdued approach. "There will be community celebrations, but we have encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting," stated Rev Khayaipam. "Rather, we have requested them to use the resources to help those who are marginalized in the current crisis and those in need."