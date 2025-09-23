Manipur celebrates Handloom Day, showcases rich weaving heritage

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Manipur Regional Office, in collaboration with the Manipur Apex Handloom Weavers and Handicrafts Artisans’ Cooperative Society Limited (AWAS), celebrated Handloom Day today at the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Akampat, Imphal.

The event was held under the theme, “Handloom: My Pride, Vocal for Local,” highlighting the tireless contributions of the handloom sector.

Speaking at the event, Partha Mandal, General Manager/OIC, NABARD, urged citizens to celebrate Manipur’s weaving heritage with pride, emphasizing the empowerment of families whose livelihoods depend on handloom weaving. “Handloom traditions embody identity, dignity, and pride, especially for women who form the backbone of this sector,” he said.

Professor N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, praised Manipuri weavers for their global recognition and highlighted the sector’s potential to boost the state’s economy. He stressed the need to address challenges faced by weavers, expand large-scale production, and market iconic textiles like Moirang Phee and Wangkhei Phee internationally.

Dr. Yumnam Jayanta Singh, Executive Director, NIELIT, emphasized the role of technology in assisting weavers with design, marketing, and digitization. He proposed handloom-based school uniforms and the inclusion of handloom courses in school curricula to encourage younger generations to value local craftsmanship.

W. Ibohal Singh, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, noted that Manipur has 5,638 handloom cooperative societies, of which 2,412 are currently active. He called for cooperative efforts to support weavers and artisans, ensuring their products reach schools, colleges, and wider markets.

Smt. Beauty Mili, Assistant Director Design, Weavers Service Centre (WSC), Porompat, addressed the high cost of handloom items, stressing their handmade uniqueness, and encouraged weavers to obtain the Indian Handloom Brand certificate for authenticity.

Singhajit Singh, Managing Director of AWAS, highlighted the history, challenges, and growth potential of the handloom sector. An open house discussion explored strategies to strengthen the industry. Three National Weaver Awardees were felicitated: Kangujam Medha Devi, Urikhinbam Bala Devi, and Ningthoujam Ibocha Singh.

The celebration also featured the launch of NABARD’s brochure, inauguration of 15 stalls showcasing handloom products, and a meeting of the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC).