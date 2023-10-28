Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today sent out a message emphasising on the bond between the people of the hills and the valley in the state, while taking part in this year's Mera Houchongba celebrations in Imphal.

While speaking as the Chief Guest of the State level Mera Houchongba observation at Kangla today, CM N Biren Singh said that recognising that there is no other event that celebrates the inextricable and strong bond between the people of the hills and the valley and that could unify the people more, the event was turned into a state-level celebration in 2017.

N Biren Singh further stressed on the various steps taken up to bring unity in the State and the discussions with historians and cultural experts from different communities. He highlighted that the government, after proper consultation with cultural experts and elders, had removed the Kaabak from the Kangla Shas, closed the Western Gate and opened the Eastern Gate of Kangla.

He also said that the present situation is very unfortunate, and added that for the government it is an obligation to protect and guard the indigenous communities residing together in the State.

Further stressing on the steps taken up by the government to strengthen ties between the hills and valley, the Chief Minister said that schemes like Go to Hills and Go to Village were launched to understand and act upon the requirements of the people from the interior parts of the State. He added that the State government had produced a white paper on the allocation of budgets for the hills in 2021-22.

Further explaining the need to show politeness and courtesy in behaviour or speech towards each other to strengthen the bond between people, the Chief Minister said today the people has largely realised that we cannot live separately.

If we don't protect our land, preserve our own culture and traditions, no one will come to protect and preserve them, said Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stressing on the significance of observing cultural events like Mera Houchongba.



The Chief Minister also explained the ecological imbalance which is affecting the environment and stressed that the government wants to only preserve and protect the Reserved Forest areas. He said the government is not trying to evict the people from their villages.

CM N. Biren Singh concluded with a prayer for the Mera Houchongba to bring peace in the State and for all communities to live together in peace.

As part of the observation, the Chief Minister also released a souvenir. Other highlights include performances by various cultural and traditional troupes from different communities. Gifts were also exchanged, signifying the bond of brotherhood between the different communities of the State.